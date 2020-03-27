Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of MasTec worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,001,000 after buying an additional 462,214 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MasTec by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,930,000 after buying an additional 521,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

NYSE:MTZ opened at $31.68 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.10.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. MasTec had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasTec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.