Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 16,667 Shares of RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) by 9,524.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in RealReal were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RealReal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other RealReal news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 31,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $218,058.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 271,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,320.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,311. 10.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. RealReal Inc has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $497.53 million and a PE ratio of -3.89.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.43 million. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RealReal Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on REAL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on RealReal in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura began coverage on RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. RealReal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

