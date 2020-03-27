Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.07 Million Stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,904 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 12.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 171,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 132,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush lowered Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.75 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. National Securities began coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

GAIN opened at $8.41 on Friday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 49.63%. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.07. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,508.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $63,680.00. Insiders have purchased 26,500 shares of company stock worth $234,735 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

