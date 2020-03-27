Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2,785.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 686,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,042,000 after acquiring an additional 418,356 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 231,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,837,000 after acquiring an additional 27,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.12.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $3,185,143.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 191,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,265,361.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,070.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,673 shares of company stock worth $6,348,918. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

