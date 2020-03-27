Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period.

Shares of KBWB opened at $35.77 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $28.38 and a 1 year high of $59.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

