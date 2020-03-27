Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,809 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ FANG opened at $25.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.08.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 4,750 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 17,146 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.