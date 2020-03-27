Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,312,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,466 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 667,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 53,189 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,320,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,821,000 after acquiring an additional 80,812 shares during the last quarter.

NEA stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

