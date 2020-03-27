Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 212 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 879,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,694,000 after purchasing an additional 654,492 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,450,000 after purchasing an additional 516,458 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 630,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,631,000 after purchasing an additional 422,625 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,924,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 551,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,934,000 after purchasing an additional 308,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $148.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.52. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total value of $130,842.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.19.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

