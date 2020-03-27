Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,752 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,374 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in NetApp by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,724,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after buying an additional 1,193,671 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $38,592,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after acquiring an additional 483,335 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,416,736 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $337,192,000 after acquiring an additional 473,061 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $197,682,000 after acquiring an additional 454,210 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. NetApp Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.55.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NetApp from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.70.

In related news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

