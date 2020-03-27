Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) Position Reduced by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 584,475 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Washington Prime Group worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 365.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 602,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 473,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 401,274 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,437,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,793,000 after purchasing an additional 369,668 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 2,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Laikin acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $129,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis G. Conforti acquired 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,138.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $358,940 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

NYSE WPG opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.94. Washington Prime Group Inc has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $5.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 45.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

