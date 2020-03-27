Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Stryker from $247.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.81.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $163.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.