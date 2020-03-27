Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,114 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Solar Capital worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Resource America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 287,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 90,667 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 652,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,446,000 after acquiring an additional 89,469 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 358,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 63,614 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 416.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 58,120 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 59,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 34,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 34,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $436.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84. Solar Capital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $21.72.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 million. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 36.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.13%. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

In other Solar Capital news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $187,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 165,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,876.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Peteka bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 245,377 shares of company stock worth $3,300,447 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLRC shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Solar Capital from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Solar Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Compass Point downgraded Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solar Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

