Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,268,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,966,000 after acquiring an additional 937,241 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Open Text by 11,854,257.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 829,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,569,000 after purchasing an additional 829,798 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 6,048.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 715,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,569,000 after purchasing an additional 704,123 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Open Text by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,041,000 after purchasing an additional 379,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Open Text by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,440,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,618,000 after purchasing an additional 301,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $35.53 on Friday. Open Text Corp has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day moving average of $42.42.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Open Text had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $771.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Open Text’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

