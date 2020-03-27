Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,896 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 31,989 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 502,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth $1,375,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 168.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 41,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CRH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

CRH opened at $26.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.91. Crh Plc has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average is $35.95.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.7042 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.08%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

