Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aecom were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Aecom by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Aecom by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aecom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Aecom by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Aecom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Aecom from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.70.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Aecom has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $52.40.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. Aecom’s revenue for the quarter was up 869.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Aecom Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

