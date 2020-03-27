Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Stock Holdings Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,952 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Fidus Investment worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 108.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shelby E. Sherard purchased 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $71,876.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 173,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,336.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond L. Jr. Anstiss purchased 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $71,709.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 25,100 shares of company stock worth $283,805. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDUS opened at $7.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.34. Fidus Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 62.86% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidus Investment Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 108.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Securities raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

