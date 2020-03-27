Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 84,863 Shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 84,863 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 870,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 30,673 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,495,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 122,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 33,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,224,000.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.3231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 104.23%.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd Profile

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

