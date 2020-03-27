Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,159 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,608 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 146,616 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 87,616 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $14,048,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $34,304.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,593.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $47,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,730.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,609 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (down from ) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.18.

BBY opened at $62.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

