Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,766 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

VVR stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.