Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,678 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $1,288,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $2,094,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 26,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Lamar Advertising to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $51.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.15. Lamar Advertising Co has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

