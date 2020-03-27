T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $101.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TROW. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

