Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LH opened at $137.05 on Friday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $196.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.77.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,465.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,353.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

