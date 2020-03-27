Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Chemed worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHE. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $418.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $313.49 and a 1-year high of $513.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $438.66 and a 200 day moving average of $433.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $522.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 11.35%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.18%.

In other Chemed news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total transaction of $534,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,612.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total value of $1,017,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

