Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Chemed worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHE. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $418.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $313.49 and a 1-year high of $513.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $438.66 and a 200 day moving average of $433.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $522.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 11.35%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.18%.

In other Chemed news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total transaction of $534,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,612.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total value of $1,017,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,809 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc
Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,809 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc
Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.
Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.
Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 212 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc
Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 212 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc
Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 27,223 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc.
Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 27,223 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc.
Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp Inc.
Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in NetApp Inc.
Washington Prime Group Inc Position Reduced by Advisors Asset Management Inc.
Washington Prime Group Inc Position Reduced by Advisors Asset Management Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report