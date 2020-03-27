Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 76,200 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CF. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Robecosam AG raised its stake in CF Industries by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 19,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 911.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in CF Industries by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on CF Industries from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

CF stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.41. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

