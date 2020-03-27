Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 68,500 Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 7,298.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,789 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 97.1% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,858,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,162,000 after buying an additional 1,408,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,065,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,969,000 after buying an additional 696,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,864,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,486,000 after buying an additional 589,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,580,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,473,000 after buying an additional 565,906 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.02.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

