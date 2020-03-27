Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,042,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 138,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 89,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 55,752 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High during the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000.

NYSE:MAV opened at $10.05 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Inc has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Municipal High from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Pioneer Municipal High Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

