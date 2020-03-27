Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

FCNCA opened at $339.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $439.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.73. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.08 and a 12 month high of $542.12.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $431.52 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.13%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 554,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,922,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FCNCA. BidaskClub cut First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut First Citizens BancShares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.