Advisor Group Inc. Has $321,000 Stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 197.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.70. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in Pioneer Municipal High Inc
Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in Pioneer Municipal High Inc
Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares Inc.
Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares Inc.
Advisor Group Inc. Has $321,000 Stake in Global X US Preferred ETF
Advisor Group Inc. Has $321,000 Stake in Global X US Preferred ETF
Advisor Group Inc. Has $325,000 Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc
Advisor Group Inc. Has $325,000 Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc
Advisor Group Inc. Has $326,000 Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF
Advisor Group Inc. Has $326,000 Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF
Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc.
Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report