Advisor Group Inc. Has $321,000 Stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 197.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.70. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.