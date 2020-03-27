Advisor Group Inc. Has $325,000 Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,978,000 after buying an additional 203,627 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 20,602 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KDP opened at $24.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

