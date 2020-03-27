Advisor Group Inc. Has $326,000 Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 230,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,254,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,218,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JHSC opened at $19.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $29.28.

