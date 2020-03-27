Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 109.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,892,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,067,000 after purchasing an additional 73,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in FormFactor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,329,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,431,000 after purchasing an additional 32,305 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in FormFactor by 500.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 744,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 620,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,331,000 after purchasing an additional 23,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FORM opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $28.58.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.99 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $1,295,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,651.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $259,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,269 in the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FORM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on FormFactor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.