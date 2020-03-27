Advisor Group Inc. Has $328,000 Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RFEM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $604,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $979,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RFEM opened at $49.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.57. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.32 and a 52 week high of $67.12.

