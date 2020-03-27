Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 384.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 44,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.44. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.13%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

PK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Barclays cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from to in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

In related news, EVP Jill C. Olander purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,757.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,863.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,010.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,181,156 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

