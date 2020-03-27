Advisor Group Inc. Has $328,000 Stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,418 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 99,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 71,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II in the third quarter valued at $452,000.

Get Pimco Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

Shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $10.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.65%.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.