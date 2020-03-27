Advisor Group Inc. Has $328,000 Stock Position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATUS. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 1,549.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,889,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350,490 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,481,000 after purchasing an additional 872,729 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its position in Altice USA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,595,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,998,000 after purchasing an additional 760,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Altice USA by 7,174.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 736,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 726,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 457.6% during the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 862,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after acquiring an additional 707,731 shares during the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $53,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,369,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,406,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATUS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $23.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31. Altice USA Inc has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

