Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period.

PBND opened at $26.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.84. Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $25.09.

