Advisor Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,191 Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $904,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

NOCT opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $33.04.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - October (NYSEARCA:NOCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in Pioneer Municipal High Inc
Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in Pioneer Municipal High Inc
Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares Inc.
Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares Inc.
Advisor Group Inc. Has $321,000 Stake in Global X US Preferred ETF
Advisor Group Inc. Has $321,000 Stake in Global X US Preferred ETF
Advisor Group Inc. Has $325,000 Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc
Advisor Group Inc. Has $325,000 Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc
Advisor Group Inc. Has $326,000 Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF
Advisor Group Inc. Has $326,000 Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF
Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc.
Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report