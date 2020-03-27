Advisor Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,191 Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT)

Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:NOCT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $904,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

NOCT opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $33.04.

