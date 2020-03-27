Advisor Group Inc. Sells 25,420 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,420 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACB. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACB. Piper Sandler cut Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen cut Aurora Cannabis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.43.

NYSE ACB opened at $0.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.10.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 463.58%. The business had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

