Advisor Group Inc. Has $333,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 869.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWP. Fis Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 67,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 31,086 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $583,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $871,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,328,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 46,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWP opened at $21.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.57. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $30.13.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.