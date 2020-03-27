Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2020

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,164,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2,754.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 170,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 164,119 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 62,411 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 32,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 457,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 30,642 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGW opened at $33.40 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

