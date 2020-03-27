Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Timken by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,134,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,177,000 after buying an additional 139,537 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Timken by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,744,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Timken by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 439,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,769,000 after purchasing an additional 124,750 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 107,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 281.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 383,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,673,000 after purchasing an additional 282,646 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Timken Co has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Timken had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $896.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Timken Co will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $1,487,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $159,123.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,937.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,287. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TKR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

