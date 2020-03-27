Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,268 Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 12,562.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 202,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after acquiring an additional 201,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NorthWestern by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,034,000 after buying an additional 138,445 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NorthWestern by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 711,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,969,000 after buying an additional 110,027 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 701,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,294,000 after buying an additional 103,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in NorthWestern by 22.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 337,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,327,000 after buying an additional 61,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $246,977.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,226.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,265 shares of company stock valued at $653,731. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWE. Guggenheim began coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NorthWestern from $73.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $59.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.41. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NorthWestern Corp has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $328.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

