ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Shares of EFAD stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.