Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 472,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after acquiring an additional 79,655 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 30,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,616,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ SVC opened at $6.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.13.
SVC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from to in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile
Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.
