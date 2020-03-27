Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 1,341 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 112.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 31,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 22,576 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $2,692,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $104,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 1,800 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $139,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $620,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $525,957 over the last 90 days. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $98.35 on Friday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $167.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.