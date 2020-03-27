Advisor Group Inc. Has $344,000 Stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Cable One by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Cable One by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cable One by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Cable One by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,599.70, for a total transaction of $299,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,575.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 150 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,241.96 per share, with a total value of $186,294.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,651.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,170. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Cable One from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,555.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,565.00.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,493.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,573.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,478.48. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Cable One Inc has a twelve month low of $973.05 and a twelve month high of $1,830.50.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.67 by ($0.35). Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.34 EPS. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 41.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

