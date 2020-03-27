Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Catchmark Timber Trust worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 21.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 80.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 23,090 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 781,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after buying an additional 69,618 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 39.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 29,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catchmark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE CTT opened at $7.71 on Friday. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The company has a market cap of $313.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 87.45% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -26.34%.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

