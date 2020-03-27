Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WOOD. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000.

WOOD opened at $47.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.61. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $67.54.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

