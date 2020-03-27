Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 1,923 Shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Aircastle were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aircastle in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aircastle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,626,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aircastle in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in Aircastle by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 88,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 19,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Aircastle in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYR stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40. Aircastle Limited has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. Aircastle had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $243.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.37 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aircastle Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Aircastle’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AYR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Aircastle in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

