Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 992,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,745,000 after buying an additional 36,398 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 256.3% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 525,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 378,384 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 252.6% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 188,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 134,800 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 174,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBA stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

